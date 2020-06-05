Richard V. Price
Milford, DE - Born in Wilmington, DE on October 12, 1947, departed this life June 3, 2020 in Dover, DE. A public drive-thru viewing will be held 12 - 2 pm June 9, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 201 N. Union St., Wilmington, DE.
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 5 to Jun. 8, 2020.