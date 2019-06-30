|
Richard V. Reed
Englewood, FL - Richard V. Reed, 84, of Englewood, Florida passed away on June 24, 2019 at his Charlotte county residence.
Born on January 15, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to the late Francis Earl and Josephine (Davis) Reed; Richard started his career in 1959, completing his electrical drafting apprentice with General Electric. After completing his engineering degree in 1961 by attending night school at Drexel University, he relocated to Wilmington, DE and was employed as an electrical engineer at the DuPont Company for twenty years. He finished his career at BE&K in Delaware. He was a proud member of the Fernwood Masonic Lodge #543. He was a lifelong member of MENSA, and served as section chairman of the Delaware Bay IEEE in the early 90's.
Since retiring in 1997, he has been a resident of Charlotte County. He was a volunteer at Sun Coast Humane Society. He served on the board of directors for the Oyster Creek Homeowners Assoc. and continued as the administrator of the community directory for all Twenty-two years.
He is pre-deceased by his two brothers: F. Earl Reed, Jr. and Robert Davis Reed, and a grandson: Eamonn Higgins
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-three years: Joann Reed of Englewood, Florida; one daughter: Patricia Lynn Reed of Atlanta, Georgia; two sons: Christopher S. (Donna) Reed of Newark, Delaware; Curtis (Marguerite) Reed of Wilmington, Delaware; five grandchildren: Christopher E., Kyle R. Reed; Zachary Higgins; Nicole and Brandon Reed.
There will be a community gathering at later date at Oyster Creek Golf & Country Club.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
Published in The News Journal on June 30, 2019