Richard W. Johnson
Glen Mills, PA - Richard "Dick" W. Johnson, age 90, of Glen Mills, PA (formerly of Wilmington, DE) passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on October 18, 2019. One of three sons born to Howard and Edith Johnson in Greensburg, PA, Dick attended the University of Pittsburgh graduating in 1951. He served our country from 1954-1956 in the United States Army. In 1961, he joined the Monsanto Company in Sales and Marketing, retiring in 1992 as Director of National Accounts. Dick was an active volunteer with AARP. From 2004-2010 he served on the AARP National Board of Directors, including Vice Chair of the membership committee and Vice Chair of the insurance trust. Dick also served on the Board of the Wilmington YMCA, Delaware Helpline, and St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Since moving to Maris Grove in 2012, Dick has been a member of the Maris Grove Choir as well as active in the Woodshop Club, Protestant Council, and RAC. He also enjoyed a good round of golf. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Norma Jean Johnson; daughter, Lisa J. Hutchison of Wilmington DE (William); son, Robert H. Johnson of North East MD (Janet); daughter-in-law Gretchen Johnson-Anzaldo (Phil) of Greenville, SC; grandchildren Sydney B Johnson (Kyle) and Matthew K. Johnson (Emily); Wesley and Devon Johnson; and Jean and Emily Hutchison; and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Jay Johnson of Ocala FL (Daneene) and Howard Johnson of Newtown Square PA (Carol). Dick was preceded in death in 1995 by his son, Richard D. Johnson. A funeral service will be held at 11am, Saturday, October 26 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church. The family suggests in lieu of flowers to send a contribution to St. Paul's United Methodist Church in memory of Richard W. Johnson, 1314 Foulk Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019