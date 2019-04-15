|
Richard W. Nopper, Jr.
Wilmington - Richard William Nopper, Jr., aged 70, of Wilmington, died on April 11, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
Valedictorian of his high school, Rick went on to receive a B.S. from John Carroll University, an M.S. from Brown University, and a Ph.D. from Boston College, where he also taught two courses.
After his first job at the Air Force Geophysical Lab, he went on to become an officer in the Signal Corps of the Army Reserves, a senior research scientist in exploration, research, and development at Conoco, a senior research associate in engineering and central research and development at DuPont and he ended his career at Chemours.
A talented musician, he played in numerous jazz bands including Charles Hoefgen's Dance Band and the Arbitrary Constants, a band he started at Chemours. For many years, he sang in his church choir and was a member of the Madrigal Singers.
Rick's wide-ranging interests included languages (especially dead ones), food (eating and cooking it and especially trying new things), and reading. He loved travel and photography. He was known by many for his sense of humor, quick wit, and kindness.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen; his daughters Katie (Joseph) and Andrea (Jimmy); his son Joseph (Laura); his grandchildren Izabella, Noah, Dominic, Julian, and JJ; his mother, Jean; and his sisters Linda (Rick), Becky (Gino), and Mary (Hilary); and a large extended family. He is predeceased by his father, Richard William Nopper, Sr.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, April 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1000 Shipley Road, Wilmington, DE 19803, followed by burial at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine. Friends are welcome on Tuesday, April 16 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike in Wilmington.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019