Richard W. RathellNewark - Richard W. Rathell, age 84, of Newark, DE, passed away on September 30, 2020 with his loving family by his side.Born May 21, 1936 to the late Thomas Sykes Rathell and Mary Jane (Winchester) in Denton, MD, Richard was a kind and gentle man who lived and work for all of his family. He graduated from Northeast Catholic High School in 1955. He was a printer by trade and worked at Westvaco upon moving to DE. He was also a salesman for Metlife and retired from the Hercules Co. Richard was a man who truly excelled in all of his endeavors.Richard was a member of St. John-Holy Angels Catholic Church since 1966. He was a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 660 with his two sons. He was also an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and going to Bethany Beach. Richard was an avid fan of the Phillies and the "Champion Eagles".Richard is survived by his wife and best friend of 59 years, Marie Theresa Robbins; his children, Richard (Darlene), Deborah (Charles), and Thomas; his grandchildren, Richard, Emily, Adam, Sean and Chris (Lori); and his great-grandchildren, Anthony Johnson, Anthony W., Natalie, Bradley, Hayley, Sydney and Casey. Beloved by all his family and friends, he will always be missed.Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 9:30-10:30am at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE. Following the visitation, a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11am at St. John-Holy Angels Catholic Church, 82 Possum Park Rd, Newark, DE. Interment will be held privately for the family in Denton, MD. Face coverings will be required both at the funeral home and the church.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to Catholic Charities of DE, 2601 W. 4th Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.