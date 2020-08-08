1/
Richard "Rick" Walters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Rick" Walters

Glen Burnie - Richard "Rick" Walters, 71, of Glen Burnie, passed away on August 3, 2020. He was born in Wilkes Barre, PA to Ruth Walters and the late John Walters. He was a lifelong mason and member of the Glen Burnie Masonic Lodge #213. He enjoyed ancestry and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Rick is survived by his dear mother, Ruth Walters; three devoted sons; seven cherished grandchildren; five beloved great-grandchildren; two loving sisters and two loving brothers.

Visitation will be held at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, PA, Glen Burnie, on Thurs., Aug. 13th, from 6-8 PM and Fri., Aug. 14th, from 10AM - 12 PM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home. A graveside service will immediately follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park at 1 PM. There are NO restrictions at the cemetery. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Singleton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved