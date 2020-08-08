Richard "Rick" Walters
Glen Burnie - Richard "Rick" Walters, 71, of Glen Burnie, passed away on August 3, 2020. He was born in Wilkes Barre, PA to Ruth Walters and the late John Walters. He was a lifelong mason and member of the Glen Burnie Masonic Lodge #213. He enjoyed ancestry and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Rick is survived by his dear mother, Ruth Walters; three devoted sons; seven cherished grandchildren; five beloved great-grandchildren; two loving sisters and two loving brothers.
Visitation will be held at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, PA, Glen Burnie, on Thurs., Aug. 13th, from 6-8 PM and Fri., Aug. 14th, from 10AM - 12 PM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to enter the funeral home. A graveside service will immediately follow at Meadowridge Memorial Park at 1 PM. There are NO restrictions at the cemetery. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com