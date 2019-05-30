Services
Richard William "Rick" Watkins, Sr.

Newark - Richard William "Rick" Watkins, Sr., age 66, of Newark, DE passed away at home on Friday, May 24, 2019.

Born in Chester, PA on December 1, 1952, he was a son of the late Russell S. Watkins and Joan M. (Miles) Birney. Rick served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 6 years. He made his career in the maintenance department with Christina School District at Glasgow High School, retiring in 2016 after 27 years of service. Rick loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Robert Birney; and brothers, Russell Watkins and Randall Birney. Rick is survived by his loving wife, Vivian (Shelling) Watkins; children, Danene P. Watkins and Richard Watkins, Jr. (Katie Bonkowski); sisters, Joanne Carter (Pres) and Eileen Bailey (Dave); and beloved granddaughter, Devan P. Watkins.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rick's memory to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center c/o Christiana Care Foundation, PO Box 1668, Wilmington, DE 19899.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on May 30, 2019
