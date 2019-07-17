|
Riley Lynn Buchanan
Newark - Riley Lynn Buchanan, age 11, of Newark, DE, flew freely into heaven on Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by her family and love. Riley fought a brave and courageous lifelong fight against pulmonary hypertension. She did not lose this battle. She won the battle against pulmonary hypertension in the way she lived her life every day - with humor and sass. Riley loved life and was wise beyond her years. She was a talented artist and performer.
Riley will be forever loved by her parents, Brandon and Christina; brothers, Jackson and Max; maternal grandparents, Thomas Myers and Dianne Myers (Harold Mills); paternal grandparents, Edward Buchanan and Kim Mulherin (Dan); great grandparents, William J. Myers Sr. and Patricia Myers; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, from 10 AM-12:30 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Riley's life at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. For directions, to view full obituary or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
