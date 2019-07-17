Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Riley Buchanan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Riley Lynn Buchanan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Riley Lynn Buchanan Obituary
Riley Lynn Buchanan

Newark - Riley Lynn Buchanan, age 11, of Newark, DE, flew freely into heaven on Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by her family and love. Riley fought a brave and courageous lifelong fight against pulmonary hypertension. She did not lose this battle. She won the battle against pulmonary hypertension in the way she lived her life every day - with humor and sass. Riley loved life and was wise beyond her years. She was a talented artist and performer.

Riley will be forever loved by her parents, Brandon and Christina; brothers, Jackson and Max; maternal grandparents, Thomas Myers and Dianne Myers (Harold Mills); paternal grandparents, Edward Buchanan and Kim Mulherin (Dan); great grandparents, William J. Myers Sr. and Patricia Myers; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A visitation will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, from 10 AM-12:30 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Riley's life at 12:30 PM. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. For directions, to view full obituary or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now