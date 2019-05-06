Services
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805

Rinaldo G. "Ren" DiBattista

Rinaldo G. "Ren" DiBattista

Wilmington - Rinaldo G. "Ren" DiBattista passed away at the age of 87 on April 27th, 2019 with his wife and daughter by his side in the home he proudly built in 1960.

Born and raised in Wilmington, Delaware, he was the son of Colombo and Esther (Caruso) DiBattista. He was an All State football player for Brown Vocational High School and he served in the US Navy. He retired from Dupont Chambers Works and then worked as a building inspector for New Castle County, retiring after 23 years. He enjoyed walking at Delcastle Park, spending time with his family, and watching his Phillies and Eagles.

Ren is survived by his wife of 68 years, Caroline DiBattista; his daughter, Caren DiBattista and her children Caitlin Harrington (Collin), Breanne Sullivan (Scott Campbell), Jillian Sullivan (Anthony Winder) and Michael Mitsdarfer. He was thrilled to spend time with his first great-grandchild, Avery Harrington. He is also survived by his daughter, Dina Handwerk (Jon) and children Leah and Jason Handwerk; brother Victor DiBattista (Toni) and many nieces and nephews.

Ren was preceded in death by siblings Dora, Vera, Anthony and Gaetono.

Visitation will be held May 8th 2019, from 11am-1pm with a service to follow at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Pike, Wilmington, DE 19805. Entombment is at Cathedral Cemetery.

The family requests no flowers please. Online condolences may be made by visiting: arcarofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on May 6, 2019
