Rita D'Amico Butler
Wilmington - Rita D. Butler, 90, of Pennrock died Saturday, April 6, 2019 in her home of 62 years. Mrs. Butler was the fourth of seven children and the first born in American following her family's immigration from Torricella Peligna, Province d'Chiete, Abruzzi, Italy. Mrs. Butler was a full time homemaker to her husband, Jack, and four children. She was an active member of Holly Oak Calvary United Methodist Church and treasured her friendships with the women of Martha's Circle. Rita enjoyed her flower beds and walks and concerts in Bellevue State Park.
She is survived by her children, John (Helen) of Wilmington, Kathy of Pike Creek, and Mick (Sue) of Ormond Beach, FL; grandchildren, Jessica of Jersey City, NJ, and Clark of Ormond Beach, FL. In addition, she is survived by her cousin, Angie P. Corradetti of Gibbstown, NJ, sister-in-law, Shirley D'Amico of Linwood, PA., and her lifelong friend, Betty Brooks Watson of St. Petersburg, FL. Mrs. Butler is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families, who were a very special part of her life.
Mrs. Butler was predeceased by her husband John 'Jack' (1988); son Raymond (2001) and her granddaughter Casey (2010). In addition, she was predeceased by her parents, Antonio and Marianna D'Amico, and siblings Domenic (Emily), Pearl Poccynek (Mike), Jean Bell (Bill), Tony (Joyce), John, Elizabeth Jane Conner (George), and her dear friend, Elberta 'Bert' Taylor.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 at Bellevue Hall, 911 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Holly Oak Calvary United Methodist Church, 1511 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 15, 2019