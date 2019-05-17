Services
Gracelawn Memorial Park
2220 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 654-6158
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park
2220 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Gracelawn Memorial Park
2220 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita E. Cox


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rita E. Cox Obituary
Rita E. Cox

Wilmington - Rita E. (Moore) Cox, 77, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born in Wilmington on September 30, 1941.

Rita was employed with Delaware Charter for 25 years. A Delaware Park enthusiast, she enjoyed trying her luck at the slot machines. Rita also enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, and meals out, especially breakfast, with her family. Her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren and, most recently, her beloved great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her mother, Rita; and her husband, Walter, who passed away in 1992.

Rita is survived by her children, Susan Snyder and Daniel Cox; her granddaughters, Jacki and Jessica Snyder; her great grandchildren, Riley and Harper; her brother, Leslie Moore (Barbara); her sisters, Suzanne Wood and Eileen Cousineau (Joe).

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Chapel of Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Highway, New Castle on Monday, May 20 from 10:00-11:00AM, with funeral services at 11:00AM. Interment will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rita may be made to Heartland Hospice, 750 Prides Crossing, Suite 110, Newark, DE 19713 (https://www.heartlandhospice.com).

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now