Rita E. Cox
Wilmington - Rita E. (Moore) Cox, 77, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. She was born in Wilmington on September 30, 1941.
Rita was employed with Delaware Charter for 25 years. A Delaware Park enthusiast, she enjoyed trying her luck at the slot machines. Rita also enjoyed watching Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune, and meals out, especially breakfast, with her family. Her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren and, most recently, her beloved great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her mother, Rita; and her husband, Walter, who passed away in 1992.
Rita is survived by her children, Susan Snyder and Daniel Cox; her granddaughters, Jacki and Jessica Snyder; her great grandchildren, Riley and Harper; her brother, Leslie Moore (Barbara); her sisters, Suzanne Wood and Eileen Cousineau (Joe).
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Chapel of Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Highway, New Castle on Monday, May 20 from 10:00-11:00AM, with funeral services at 11:00AM. Interment will immediately follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rita may be made to Heartland Hospice, 750 Prides Crossing, Suite 110, Newark, DE 19713 (https://www.heartlandhospice.com).
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal on May 17, 2019