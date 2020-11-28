Rita E. Weis



Wilmington - Rita E. Weis, age 93, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 23, 2020. Rita was born on December 28, 1926 in Breslau, East Germany. She immigrated to the United States with her husband, Richard Weis, in 1953.



While living in Delaware, Rita and Richard worked together at the Colony Inn restaurant in Brookside for many years. They were very active members of the Delaware Saengerbund & Library Association in Newark. Rita and Richard were also avid University of Delaware football fans holding season tickets for years and traveling to many away games. Rita was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



Rita is predeceased by her husband, Richard. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Lort, with whom she lived; her grandchildren, Stephanie Forester (Jeremy) and Steven Lort; and her great-grandchildren Logan and Maci Forester. She is also survived by Robert Strong who helped care for her.



The family would like to thank Bayada Nurses Hospice for all their help and compassionate care they provided to Rita. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no funeral services held at this time. A memorial service will take place sometime in the future.









