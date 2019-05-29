|
|
Rita L. Archangelo
Wilmington - Rita L. (Solge) Archangelo, 92, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Rita was born in Wilmington on October 16, 1926, daughter of the late Pasquale and Antoinette (Cataldo) Solge. A graduate of the Delaware Hospital School of Nursing, she had a long, successful career as a registered nurse. Her last position was that of head nurse at the former Tilton Terrace Nursing Home, having retired in 1991 after 20 years of dedicated service. Rita enjoyed time with her family, and especially loved being with her two sisters. For many years, she was part of a weekly card club and always looked forward to their gatherings. A member of St. Anthony of Padua Parish, she enjoyed her membership at St. Anthony's Senior Center and her several years of residency at The Antonian.
Her husband, Gabriel F. Archangelo, Sr., passed away on November 20, 1994. Sadly, she was also predeceased by her daughter, Carol Anne Newsom. In addition, she was predeceased by her sisters, Carmela Mercante and Rose Marie Grieco; her brothers, Joseph and Eugene Solge; her aunt and uncle, Sue and Sam Episcopo.
Rita is survived by her sons, Francis Archangelo (Ronda) and Gabriel Archangelo, Jr. (Eve); her grandchildren, Michael Archangelo (Rose), Justin Archangelo (Michelle), Carrie Cole (Jeremy), Mark Newsom (Brandi) and Gabrielle Archangelo; her great grandchildren, Robin, Heather, Bryan and Chloe.
The family is deeply thankful to all of the caring staff at Kutz Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their warm, home-like care and kindness they showed Rita. In addition, Rita's family is eternally grateful for the high standard of care and attention she received while at Easterseals Adult Day Center.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Thursday, May 30 from 5:00-7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 9th and DuPont Streets, Wilmington on Friday, May 31 at 11:30AM, immediately followed by interment in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Rita may be made to Easterseals Adult Day Center, 61 Corporate Circle, New Castle, DE 19720 or St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 901 N. DuPont Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.
To offer condolences,visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal on May 29, 2019