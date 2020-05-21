Rita M. Lynam



Wilmington - Rita M. Lynam, age 71, of Wilmington DE passed away on May 6, 2020 at Christiana Hospital from a longtime illness. Rita was born on November 12, 1948 to the late Harry A. And Katherine (Kirwin) Lynam.



Rita loved to sing. She was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral Choir, The Schola and the Folk Group. She had lead parts in musicals at Salesianum and St. John the Beloved.



Rita and her (late) husband Ray Bilodeau shared the love of music and model trains. Rita was treasurer for the National Model Railroad Association. She worked for Catholic Charities in the accounting department.



Rita is survived by her sisters, Kay Fennell of Evanston IL, Carole Holmberg of Whiting NJ and Barbara Lynam of Wilmington DE and several nieces and nephews.



Due to the pandemic, we will have a Memorial Service at a later time.









