Rita M. Lynam
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita M. Lynam

Wilmington - Rita M. Lynam, age 71, of Wilmington DE passed away on May 6, 2020 at Christiana Hospital from a longtime illness. Rita was born on November 12, 1948 to the late Harry A. And Katherine (Kirwin) Lynam.

Rita loved to sing. She was a member of St. Peter's Cathedral Choir, The Schola and the Folk Group. She had lead parts in musicals at Salesianum and St. John the Beloved.

Rita and her (late) husband Ray Bilodeau shared the love of music and model trains. Rita was treasurer for the National Model Railroad Association. She worked for Catholic Charities in the accounting department.

Rita is survived by her sisters, Kay Fennell of Evanston IL, Carole Holmberg of Whiting NJ and Barbara Lynam of Wilmington DE and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic, we will have a Memorial Service at a later time.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved