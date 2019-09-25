|
|
Rita M. Ruscilli
Wilmington - Rita M Ruscilli, age 95, formerly of Wilmington, Delaware, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 16, 2019.
Rita was predeceased just 13 days earlier by her husband Albert. They shared 37 happy and loving years of marriage.
Rita is survived by her children, Donna Rickett (John), Judi Wood (Sam), Rita Szczesiak Nally (Cat) and John Ruscilli (Jennifer). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Pam Bradley, Toni Dunn, Brittany Wilson, Michelle Shaw, Stephanie Nally, Laine Ruscilli-Wickless, Laura Ruscilli-Malik, Steven Ruscilli, Angel Helveston and many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Corpus Christi Church, 905 New Road, Wilm., DE 19805, on Thursday, September 26 from10 to 11 am followed by Mass at 11 am.
Burial will be in Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Avenue, Wilm., DE 19805.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Corpus Christi St. Vincent dePaul Society, 905 New Road, Wilmington, Delaware 19805.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 25, 2019