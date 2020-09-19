Rita Marie McAdams
Rita Marie Gaudioso McAdams, of Lewes, DE died suddenly at her home on Monday, September 14. She had recently celebrated her 61st birthday.
She grew up in Aston, PA and graduated from Sun Valley High School. Rita went on to earn her B.S. from Neumann College and then two Master's degrees from West Chester University. Rita had a huge and generous heart and was passionate about caring for others, especially as an occupational therapist helping special needs children. In fact, she was instrumental in spear-heading the Hydrochepalus Association, a support group for families. A very spiritual person, Rita also enjoyed pastoral counseling. Balancing the demands of her intense life, she loved spending time with her family, trips to the beach and the casinos, and being won over to cat world by Mason and Mickey.
Rita is survived by her wife of two years, Janice Ann Krute; 2 children, Amy Leigh Vecchi (Michael) and Kevin Daniel McAdams (Pete Ponce); 3 siblings: Joseph Gaudioso (Cheri), Walter J. Gaudioso, and Joan H. Carroll; her beloved grandson, Max Daniel Velez; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 2-4pm, Sunday, September 27 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803 where masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. The funeral service will be held privately. The family suggests honoring Rita's memory by offering assistance to her family c/o the Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.mccreryandharra.com