Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
15 Gender Road
Newark, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Church
15 Gender Road
Newark, DE
Rita Marie Todd


1931 - 2019
Rita Marie Todd Obituary
Rita Marie Todd

Newark - Rita Marie Todd, age 88, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

She was born in White Plains, NY, daughter of the late Thomas and Della (Reilly) Boland. In addition to raising her family, Rita worked as bookkeeper for several years.

Rita was a very devout parishioner of Holy Family Church, where she would often volunteer in the social hall. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed traveling with her husband. Rita also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and was an excellent cook. She will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Jim Todd, Sr.; her children, Jim Jr., John (Debbie), Joe, and Jerry (TressAnn); her grandchildren, Katie, Carly, Brian, Erin, Emily, Stephen, Matt, Kelsey, and Jenni; her great-grandchildren, James and Grace; and her siblings, Thomas and John Boland, and Suzanne Ross.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark.

Rita's family would like to thank Yvonne Williams for her dedication and compassion in helping care for their wife, mother and grandmother during this time.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Holy Family Church, 15 Gender Road, Newark, DE 19713, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00am. Interment will be held in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rita's memory can be made to the , PO Box 41705, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

Doherty Funeral Homes

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
