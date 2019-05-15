|
Rita V. Bryan
Wilmington - Rita V. Bryan, age 82, of Wilmington, DE passed away surrounded by her family at Wilmington Hospital on May 12, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mary (Morrelli) and William DiCinque. Rita was a graduate of the 1956 class of Wilmington High School. She went on to be a homemaker for her two children and a member of St. Helena's Church. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and Eugene DiCinque; her sisters, Adeline Schietroma and Theresa Jonkiert; and her husband, Charles "Skip" Bryan, III, in 2004.
Rita is survived by her children, Joseph Bryan and Deb Bryan of Wilmington, DE; sister, Rose White of Wilmington, DE; her sister-in-law, Millie Manelski of Greenville, DE; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at St. Helena's Catholic Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike Wilmington, DE 19809 at 11 A.M., where friends are invited to call after 10 A.M. Burial will follow in Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from May 15 to May 17, 2019