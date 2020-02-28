|
Robert A. Baird
Wilmington - Robert Andrew Baird, age 88, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday February 27, 2020. Bob was born on February 19, 1932 in Centerville, DE, son of the late William and Elizabeth (Kidd) Baird.
He graduated from A.I. DuPont High School in 1950, where he presided as captain of the basketball team in his senior year. He married Ruth Audrey Wright on September 2, 1955. Together they had 64 years of marriage. Bob started his career in the Newark Tank plant, and then in 1955, started work at Chrysler Corporation, mostly in the Production Control Department. He retired in 1987 after 32 years of service. He was a member of UAW Local 1212.
Bob started volunteering for the Capitol Trail Football League in 1970 as director of the Crusaders team. He held various positions on the Board of Directors throughout the 1980's, including league president. In appreciation of his hard work and dedication, the championship trophy was ultimately named "The Bob Baird Trophy" in his honor. He was a long-time member of The Irish Culture Club of Delaware and served two years as club president. For many years you could find Bob at the front of the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade proudly marching with the ICCD banner. Bob and his wife were avid U of D football fans and held box tickets for 35 years. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time at his beach properties along with sharing his loving personality with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, William "Bill" and Walter "Irish"; and his sister, Isabel Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth; son, Robert (Cynthia); daughter, Kate; son, Brian; 5 grandchildren: Lauren, Robert, Matthew, Slater, and Brendan, and one great-grandson, Legend.
He was fondly known by his family as "Pops".
A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 9:30am. Interment will be held in Lower Brandywine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory can be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
