Robert A. Blaney
Newark - Robert A. Blaney, age 74, of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Born in Jersey, City, NJ on August 25, 1945, he was a son of the late Robert Thomas and Stella (Mannix) Blaney. Robert graduated from Villanova in 1968. He went on to earn his Masters in 1974. Throughout his career, Robert was a computer systems analyst and programmer. He worked for various agencies, including Fortune 500 companies, retiring in 2013 from the State of Delaware.
Robert pursued many hobbies including cabinet making, building clocks, making and flying airplanes, golfing, leather work, duck carving and anything he could make with his hands. He was a very talented individual who made all of the furniture and cabinets in his house. Robert was a master craftsman.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Denise Mary (Van Dorpe) Blaney; children, Christopher R. Blaney and Ann M. Marosy; grandchild, Alex Marosy (Kaitlyn) and Sara Marosy; great grandchildren, Mason Marosy and Alivia Marosy; and brother, Thomas Blaney (Mary).
All services will be held privately.
