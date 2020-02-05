|
|
Robert A. Downward
Newark - Robert A. Downward, age 65, of Newark, DE, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Wilmington, DE on August 17, 1954, he was a son of Barbara (Simpson) Downward and the late Stanford B. Downward. Robert had an esteemed career with the New Castle County Police Department. He held many positions during his 22 years as a police officer, including 12 years in the mounted patrol unit. Robert then worked for MBNA America for 8 years and finished his career after 11 years at the Court of Common Pleas.
He was an avid hunter and a helpful and generous neighbor. Robert was a lifetime member of the Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder Company. His fondest memories are gatherings with his family. Above all, Robert will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and dear friend to many.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son, Brian Zenorini; and father-in-law, Edward J. Newman. Robert is survived by his wife of 30 years, Marian C. Downward; children, Michael A. Zenorini (John) of Newark, Wayne E. Zenorini (Kristen) of Vauxhall, NJ, Leslie C. Vlahos (Teddy) of Wilmington and Robert A. Downward, Jr. of Newark; identical twin brother, Stanford B. Downward, Jr. (Colleen) of Middletown; brother, David Downward (Sheila) of New Castle; grandchildren, Nathan and Landen Vlahos; and his loving pitbull, "Niko."
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 pm until 4 pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Mark's UM Church, 1700 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's memory to Friends of the Mounted Patrol, Delaware Community Foundation (with NCCPD Mounted Patrol in the memo field), NCC Mounted Police Fund, c/o Delaware Community Foundation, 100 W. 10th Street, Suite 115, Wilmington, DE 19899.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020