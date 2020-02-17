|
Robert A. Kanick
Wilmington - Robert A. Kanick passed away on February 14th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, reuniting with his true love, Elizabeth, in Heaven on St. Valentine's Day. Robert, son of Anthony and Violet Kanick, was born in Shenandoah, PA on February 5th, 1937. He was a graduate of J.W. Cooper high school before entering the U.S. Navy at the young age of 17.
As a U.S. Navy Airman Apprentice, he proudly served on two U.S. world tours, becoming a "shellback" aboard the USS Midway and USS Oriskany. After serving in the Navy, Robert married Elizabeth in St. Michael's Catholic Church in their hometown of Shenandoah, PA. They then moved to Wilmington, DE where they settled and raised their family. They shared a happy life together until Elizabeth passed away in 2002.
Robert was a talented and well-respected craftsman working in the home improvement business for many years. He took pride in a job well done. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, serving a term as Grand Knight. He was also an active member of St. John the Beloved Church.
Robert enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and his little buddy "George". He also enjoyed the beach, fishing, shooting, horse racing and cheering on his favorite teams, the Phillies and Eagles.
Robert has touched many lives over the years and had a special way of connecting with others. His easy going and light-hearted personality led to many lasting friendships. He always had a genuine love for life and for those around him.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Violet Kanick, and his wife Elizabeth Kanick (Pengrin). He is survived by his sister Joan Thomas (wife of the late Dr. Gardner Thomas) of Brownsville, TX, and his daughters Lisa Kanick (Nissley Gingrich), Deborah Kavanagh (Timothy), Kimberly Kanick and Elizabeth Jones (Paul).
A visitation will be held on Thursday February 21, 2020 from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday February 21, 2020 at 10 A.M. at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Online condolences may be made by visiting mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020