Robert A. "Bob" Mitchell, Sr.
Newark - Robert A. "Bob" Mitchell, Sr., age 77, of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Born in Pittston, PA on February 12, 1943, he was a son of the late William H. and Rosemary (Hanahoe) Mitchell II. Bob was retired from Shoprite where he worked for many years. When his boys were younger, he loved coaching football and baseball. Bob was an avid Philadelphia sports fan.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his siblings, Rosemary, William, Martin and Matthew; and son, Brian. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Barbara; brothers, Patrick, Michael and Thomas; and his oldest son, Robert, Jr. (Carla). He was a doting grandfather to Carly, and he was a well-loved uncle and cousin to many others.
All services will be held privately and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.