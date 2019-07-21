|
|
Robert A. Pelletier
Newark - Robert A. Pelletier, age 82, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A visitation will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 10:15-11 AM at Immanuel Church, 2414 Pennsylvania Ave., Wilmington, DE 19806 followed by a service in celebration of Bob's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019