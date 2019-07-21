Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM
Immanuel Church
2414 Pennsylvania Ave.
Wilmington, DE
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Church
2414 Pennsylvania Ave
Wilmington, DE
Robert A. Pelletier Obituary
Robert A. Pelletier

Newark - Robert A. Pelletier, age 82, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A visitation will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019, from 10:15-11 AM at Immanuel Church, 2414 Pennsylvania Ave., Wilmington, DE 19806 followed by a service in celebration of Bob's life at 11 AM. Burial will be private. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on July 21, 2019
