Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Committal
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
Limestone Presbyterian Church
3201 Limestone Rd.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rudisill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Rudisill


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert A. Rudisill Obituary
Robert A. Rudisill

Newark - Robert A. Rudisill, age 86, of Newark, DE, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 15, 2019. A graduate of Franklin & Marshall College, Bob proudly served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was a loving husband, father, and grandpa. Bob was a long time member of Limestone Presbyterian Church where he sang in the choir. He continued his love of singing in the Chorus of the Brandywine. In his earlier years, Bob also spent many happy hours sailing and camping with his family.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Phyllis Rudisill; son, Mark Rudisill (Shari); daughter, Kimberly Rudisill; grandson, Robert; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen Rudisill; and twin siblings, Lois Lefever and Rev. Lester Rudisill.

A committal service will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10 AM in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery followed by a service in celebration of Bob's life at 11:30 AM at Limestone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Limestone Presbyterian Church. For directions or to send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now