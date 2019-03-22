|
|
Robert A. Rudisill
Newark - Robert A. Rudisill, age 86, of Newark, DE, went home to be with the Lord Friday, March 15, 2019. A graduate of Franklin & Marshall College, Bob proudly served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He was a loving husband, father, and grandpa. Bob was a long time member of Limestone Presbyterian Church where he sang in the choir. He continued his love of singing in the Chorus of the Brandywine. In his earlier years, Bob also spent many happy hours sailing and camping with his family.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Phyllis Rudisill; son, Mark Rudisill (Shari); daughter, Kimberly Rudisill; grandson, Robert; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen Rudisill; and twin siblings, Lois Lefever and Rev. Lester Rudisill.
A committal service will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 10 AM in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery followed by a service in celebration of Bob's life at 11:30 AM at Limestone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Limestone Presbyterian Church. For directions or to send an online condolence, visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 22, 2019