Robert A. ThompsonRobert A. Thompson (Bob), age 86, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was one of six children born to Henry and Dora Dee Thompson in Chester, PA on August 24, 1934. After the death of his father at age 9, Bob was sent to attend Girard College in Philadelphia, which back then was a boarding school for young, fatherless boys. He then went on to attend West Chester State Teachers College, known today as West Chester University, on a full scholarship.Upon graduation, Bob married his first wife, Tulane Templeton Thompson to whom he was married for 42 years until her death in 1996. Bob and Tulane had one child and two grandchildren. In 2000, Bob married Betty Marshall Thompson and inherited another family consisting of three daughters and their families. Bob was a devoted father and husband who provided a strong and loving foundation for his family to grow and blossom. Bob's family expanded to include nine grandchildren and one great grandchild, whom he loved and adored.Bob was able to provide for his family by engaging in a successful career teaching. He taught in the New Castle County school district - at Richardson Park Junior High School, John Dickinson High School and for twenty-one years at Brandywine High School where he excelled as a social studies teacher and boys soccer coach. He led his beloved 'Bulldogs" to 10 Blue Hen Conference Championships and three state titles during his tenure as coach. Coach Thompson was a leader that instilled in his players the importance of honesty, hard work, discipline, dedication to team and sportsmanship. He loved his players and maintained a close relationship with many that lasted almost half a century.After retiring as a teacher Bob worked in financial services. This allowed him to engage in activities he enjoyed, such as: sailing, golfing, traveling the world and being with his family. Bob loved music and attending the Philadelphia Opera with his wife Betty. He also loved soccer, teaching, coaching and exploring Civil War battlegrounds.Bob considered himself blessed to have lived a long and fulfilling life. He was exceptionally kind, smart and funny. He was a gentleman.Bob is survived by his wife, Betty; his son, Jeffery L. Thompson, along with his two children, Kimberly and Robert and their mother, Catherine Haggerty Thompson. He is also survived by his step daughters, Heather M. Bordas and her husband, Edward ,along with their children, Max, Katie and grandson, Levi ; Heidi B. Fusik and her husband, David, and their children, Brendan and Becket ; and Anne M. Smith, her husband, Michael, and their children, Samuel, Charlie, and Oliver. Bob is also survived by his sister, Joan Volpe, of Wrapping Falls, NY.Bob's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to The Summit Retirement Community and Delaware Hospice staff for their dedication, care, endless support and love given to Bob and his family during his final years.Due to COVID restrictions, a private service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Newark.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory can be made to the Friendship House, Inc. of Wilmington, P.O. Box 1517, Wilmington DE 19899.Doherty Funeral Homes, Inc.302-999-8277To offer condolences, visit: