|
|
Robert A. Vanderloo
Wilmington - Age 55, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Born April 2, 1964 in Wilmington, DE, Bob graduated from Brandywine High School in 1982 and Rider University in 1986, and then became an CPA. He was the co-owner of The Friendly Gift Shop in Brandmar Plaza. Bob enjoyed Longwood Gardens, traveling, taking care of flowers, and family vacations in Virginia Beach, VA.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Pam (nee Schaffer); children, Michael (Kayla), Steven, and Bethany; parents, Bob and Evelyn (nee Shelmire); sisters, Linda (Heidi) and Terri (Dino Grigorakakis); brother-in-law, Scott Schaffer (Maria); and sister-in-law, Barbara Paris (Kevin).
A visitation will be 10:00 am followed by funeral services at 11:00 am, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Congregation Beth Emeth, 300 W. Lea Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Blood Bank of Delmarva (www.delmarvablood.org).
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020