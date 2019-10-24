Services
New Castle - Robert Abney, age 71, of New Castle, DE, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Rob was a loving husband, dad, and Pop Pop. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps and later retired from Dart as a Para Transit supervisor. Rob loved being outdoors boating, fishing, crabbing, camping, and riding his motorcycle. He enjoyed eating breakfast with his brother at the Golden Dove. Rob liked watching John Wayne and WW II movies. He was a longtime member of AA and was always willing to help anyone in need.

Rob is survived by his cherished wife of 36 years, Loretta Pramick; daughter, Tracy Harmon (Chris), grandchildren: Chris Jr. (Ashley), Andre, and Alexis; great-grandchildren: Blake, Noah, Elijah, and Jeremiah; brother, Wayne Abney; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Rafalli and Rita Price (Scott); a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins; his pitbull, Peetey; and furry cats, Christy and Slinky. He was preceded in death by his father, John Abney Sr.; mother, Betty Street (Horace); and brother, John Abney Jr.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 5:30-7 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Rob's life at 7 PM. Burial will be private at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
