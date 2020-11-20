Robert Andrews Van Duzer
Landenberg, PA - Robert Andrews Van Duzer, beloved husband, father, grandfather, cousin and friend died peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 88.
Robert is predeceased by his beloved wife Nelly; survived by his daughter Jeannie and her husband Dave; son Robert C. Van Duzer and his wife Eileen; his three grandchildren Rob, Kellie, and Michell; his cousin Audrey and beloved in-laws in Argentina.
Originally from Staten Island, NY, Bob worked at Phoenix Shipping Company where he met his future wife, Nelly. He then worked for Remington Arms and Dupont. Bob and Nelly raised their two children and lived for many years in Trumbull, CT before moving to PA in 1984.
Bob was happiest in the company of his family, being with his grandchildren, traveling with his wife, spending time with friends and neighbors and his beloved basset hounds, Sam and Otto. Always quick to joke, Bob loved to laugh and tell stories. Bob also loved spending time at "The Lake" in NJ with his family on his boat, tinkering with house projects and spending time laughing and grilling outside with long time friends, the Wojtechs.
Bob will be remembered for his quick wit, his joy in finding pleasure in the small things in life (a Starbucks coffee, a sunset, a chat with a neighbor, an outdoor café), his infectious laugh, his love for all dogs (or "four leggers" as he called them), and his positive outlook on life. He will be greatly missed by all those that knew him. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Humane Society.
Bob's family would like to thank his amazing caregivers Joycelyn Britwum and Doris Quaye for their unending love, support, and care for both Nelly and Bob.
Funeral services were private.
