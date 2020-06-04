Robert B. Diehl
Wilmington - Robert B. Diehl, age 88, passed away peacefully at home on June 4, 2020. He was born in Elsmere, DE and was the son of the late Francis Buehler and Minerva (Taylor) Diehl. Robert graduated from Alexis I. DuPont HS in 1949, then received a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Delaware.
Robert was a Public School English Teacher for 26 years. He taught at Downingtown Jr. HS for 20 years. He also taught at Boyertown Jr. HS, Claymont HS, and Lionville Jr. HS prior to this. He also served as the Co- chairman of the Secondary English Department with the Downingtown Area School District. He coached basketball at Boyertown Jr. HS, Claymont HS and Downingtown Jr. and Sr. HS. Robert retired in 1982.
In Robert's younger years he was a member of Elsmere, Greenhill and Concord Presbyterian churches. His favorite hobbies were vegetable gardening and family genealogy.
Robert is survived by his wife of 64 Years, Joyce (Trout) Diehl; 3 sons, Walter (Molly), Thomas (Stacy) and Philip (Marguerite); 9 grandchildren, Theresa, Kelly, Taylor, Jennifer, Ryann, Katherine, Drew, Stephanie, and Jonathan; and 3 great granddaughters, Carly, Aubrey and Charlotte. He is also preceded in death by his 3 sisters, Frances Unger, Marguerite Jarmon and Mildred Oliver.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, where friends may call from 10:00-11:00 AM, with a memorial service following at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.