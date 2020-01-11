Resources
Robert Bayard Berndt

Robert Bayard Berndt Obituary
Robert Bayard Berndt

Chadds Ford, PA - Robert Bayard Berndt, age 80, of Chadds Ford, PA died suddenly on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at his home.

Rob was born in Chadds Ford, son of the late Bayard and Rita Blatz Berndt. He attended Temple University, Ambler Campus from 1959 to 1962. He also attended the University of Georgia in Athens, GA from 1962 to 1966.

Rob was a planner for the City of Newark, Delaware for over 40 Years. He was also a nurseryman and landscape designer. He owned Burnt Mill Nursery, landscape design and nursery sales business. Rob also served in the Coast Guard Reserve.

Robert is survived by his wife of 35 years, Helen (Dolly), of Chadds Ford, PA, his son Joe, of Wilmington, DE, his stepsons, Eric, of Sutton, MA and Steve, of Las Vegas, NV.

Services are private and at the convenience of the family.

For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
