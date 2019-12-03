|
Robert Boutin, Jr.
Elkton, MD. - Robert Edward "Bob" Boutin Jr. of Elkton, MD, age 63, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 after a 3 ½ year fight with ALS. Robert was born in Wilmington, DE on February 21, 1956 to Sarah Ann (Yedinak) Boutin and the late Robert Edward Boutin Sr.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home 122 West Main Street Newark, DE 19711 where family and friends may start visiting at 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to "ALS Clinical Services" at Johns Hopkins or "The Amedisys Foundation" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019