Services
R.T. Foard & Jones, inc.
122 W. Main Street
Newark, DE 19711
302-731-4627
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home
122 West Main St.
Newark, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home
122 West Main St.
Newark, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Boutin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Boutin Jr.


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Boutin Jr. Obituary
Robert Boutin, Jr.

Elkton, MD. - Robert Edward "Bob" Boutin Jr. of Elkton, MD, age 63, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 after a 3 ½ year fight with ALS. Robert was born in Wilmington, DE on February 21, 1956 to Sarah Ann (Yedinak) Boutin and the late Robert Edward Boutin Sr.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at R.T. Foard & Jones Funeral Home 122 West Main Street Newark, DE 19711 where family and friends may start visiting at 3:00 p.m. Inurnment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to "ALS Clinical Services" at Johns Hopkins or "The Amedisys Foundation" and sent in care of the funeral home. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -