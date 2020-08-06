1/1
Robert C. Bodwell
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C. Bodwell

Glen Mills - Robert C. Bodwell, age 89, of Glen Mills, PA, passed away on July 23, 2020.

Born in Springfield, MA in 1930, he was the son of the late Joseph H. and Eunice Bodwell. Robert served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1955 during the Korean War as First Lieutenant. From 1955-1992, he worked as a chemical engineer for DuPont at locations in Niagara Falls, Memphis, Orange, TX, and Wilmington. He finished his career in Production Management of Polymers and Neoprene. Robert has been a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church since 1968, and a member of the DuPont Country Club, where he played with the same group for over 20 years. He enjoyed traveling through the United States and other countries with Joanne and spending 1-2 weeks each year with the whole family in the Poconos.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joanne (Liersch) Bodwell, son James and his wife Heather (Gregory), their children Rebecca and Gregory; daughter Susan and her husband Bruce Abbott, their children Daniel and Kelly; daughter Nancy and her husband Thomas Thomas , their children Steven, Jessica, and Julie; and his sister Joyce Bernard Hutchison and her husband Fred. He had 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2313 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved