Robert C. Bodwell
Glen Mills - Robert C. Bodwell, age 89, of Glen Mills, PA, passed away on July 23, 2020.
Born in Springfield, MA in 1930, he was the son of the late Joseph H. and Eunice Bodwell. Robert served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1955 during the Korean War as First Lieutenant. From 1955-1992, he worked as a chemical engineer for DuPont at locations in Niagara Falls, Memphis, Orange, TX, and Wilmington. He finished his career in Production Management of Polymers and Neoprene. Robert has been a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church since 1968, and a member of the DuPont Country Club, where he played with the same group for over 20 years. He enjoyed traveling through the United States and other countries with Joanne and spending 1-2 weeks each year with the whole family in the Poconos.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joanne (Liersch) Bodwell, son James and his wife Heather (Gregory), their children Rebecca and Gregory; daughter Susan and her husband Bruce Abbott, their children Daniel and Kelly; daughter Nancy and her husband Thomas Thomas , their children Steven, Jessica, and Julie; and his sister Joyce Bernard Hutchison and her husband Fred. He had 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2313 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803.
