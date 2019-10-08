|
|
Robert C. Brush
Wilmington - Robert C. Brush, age 85, passed away peacefully at Wilmington Hospital, on October 6, 2019. Born in Shamokin, PA, he was the son of Edward Charles and Dorothy Rishel Brush, and the loving husband of Janet Cheeseman Brush, whom he would have shared thirty-two years together in December.
Robert "Bob" was a retired educator, a graduate of the University of Indiana, of Indiana, PA, and received his Masters of Education degree from the University of Delaware. He began his teaching career in Delaware, teaching at the old DeLaWarr High School before joining the staff at Goldey Beacom College. He then joined the staff at Cecil Community College (now Cecil College) in Northeast, MD, where he taught for thirty-five years, fifteen of those years serving as Dean of Instruction. Bob made many lasting friends and connections from his many years at the college.
Bob was a diehard lover of trains! He and his wife Janet took many train trip excursions across the country, his favorite being the Balloon Festival Trip in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He also collected train memorabilia and did extensive historical research on old train schedules which he has intended to publish someday. Bob also volunteered at Hagley Museum for several years, introducing people to the schoolhouse there.
Bob and his wife Janet spent many summer vacations with is wife's children and grandchildren in Ocean City, NJ, and Lewes, DE. His most favorite spot in recent years was Cape May, NJ, where he and his wife stayed at their favorite B&B in downtown Cape May.
Another love of his life was cooking family dinners for the holidays. His specialities included his famous crab soup, crab cakes, and beef stroganoff.
In addition to his wife Janet, Bob is survived by his son Charles, stepdaughters Sheri (Dirk) of Wilmington; Tracy (Rich) of New Castle; stepson Ryan (Pam) of Wilmington. He was extremely proud of grandchildren Amber (Gary) of New Castle, DE; Anthony (Stacey) of Wilmington, DE; Taylor (Matt) of Belcamp, MD; and Scott and Mathew of Wilmington, DE. He also adored two great-grandchildren, AJ and Delaney of New Castle. Another great-grandchild, Jacob, is expected in December. Bob is also survived by his first wife, Helen, and five step-children: Linda, Wes, Sue, Tom and David.
The family would like to thank the Seasons Hospice staff for support provided to Bob during this difficult time.
There will be no viewing or funeral service, as Bob's wishes were to be cremated. A private family memorial dinner is being planned.
A memorial hymn sing service will be held at New Hope United Methodist Church, 174 South Broad Street, Penns Grove, NJ on Sunday October 13, 2019 from 10:30-11:30AM. All family and friends are invited to attend the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert's honor can be made to New Hope United Methodist Church at the address mentioned above.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019