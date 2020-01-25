|
Robert C. Kalesse, Jr.
Wilmington - Robert C. Kalesse Jr. (43) passed away peacefully on the morning of January 24, 2020 beside his loving wife of 12 years, Cristina M. Kalesse (née Page), and their loyal dog, Daisy, in their home in Wilmington, DE. Born August 27, 1976, in Philadelphia, PA, he is survived by his parents Robert C. Kalesse, Sr. and Theresa M. Kalesse (née Dowdle); brothers Jeffrey F. Kalesse and Scott D. Kalesse (Theresa M. Schwab); mother-in-law Antoinette N. Page (née Noto); sisters/brothers-in-law Denise M. Page (née Burke) / Robert C. Page and Melissa S. Page (née McCracken) / Michael V. Page Sr.; and his seven nieces and nephews who adoringly called him "RaRa": Michael V. Page Jr., Joseph F. Page, Vincent I. Page, John R. Page, Patrick T. Page, Giavanna R. Page, and Natalia M. Page. He is also survived by his goddaughter, Lauryn N. Moffa, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his Grandparents Dowdle and Kalesse, and his father-in-law Robert H. Page.
Rob was a cancer survivor of Hodgkin's Lymphoma as a teenager. He was a graduate of St. Dominic's School in Philadelphia, PA, the Wilmington Hospital First State School, and William Penn High School class of 1994.
"Mugsy", as he was known to many of his college friends, was a graduate of the University of Delaware where he earned a Bachelors Degree in Journalism in 2000. He most recently held the position of Senior Copy Writer & PR Services for the Corporate Services Company (CSC) headquartered in Wilmington where he worked for the past 3 years. Previously, he was the editor of "Spark" magazine and throughout his career was a contributor to numerous publications where he shared his passion for journalism and writing. Rob could frequently be found working behind the bar at a number of Wilmington and Rehoboth establishments on the side, and was also an advocate for the local music scene and up-and-coming artists.
Rob was a fanatical Philadelphia sports fan, an avid golfer and softball player, a connoisseur of food and drink, and will certainly be missed for his quick wit, winning smile, and the ability to make even the newest of acquaintances feel as though they had known each other forever.
Visitation will be held at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd. in Newark, on Monday, January 27, 2020 6 to 8pm and Tuesday, January 28, 2020 2 to 4pm & 6 to 8pm. The mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 301 N. Bancroft Pkwy, Wilmington, DE 19805, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, in memorial donations may be made to the , 630 Churchmans Rd, Suite 202, Newark, 19702, or Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Polly Drummond Shopping Center, Newark, DE 19711. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020