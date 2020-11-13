Robert C. Sandstrom
Wilmington - Robert C. Sandstrom 84, of Wilmington, DE passed away on November 6th at home.
A viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a funeral service commencing at 11:00 AM on Tuesday November 17th at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington. Burial will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear. Due to the current COVID 19 restrictions masks are required.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear DE 19701. Checks should be made payable to the "State of Delaware."
To read a complete obituary and leave an online condolence visit: www.mccreryandharra.com