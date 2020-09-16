Robert C. Scott, Sr.
Robert C. Scott, Sr., 80, of Millsboro, DE, formerly of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully at home by the water, surrounded by his loving family on Thursday September 10, 2020. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. God, family, friends and being near the water were dearest to him throughout his life.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Leiper and Dorothy (Downing) Scott. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Barbara (Morgan) Scott; his children, Karla Mullin (Bill), Robert C. Scott, Jr. (Jeanne), Karen Barone (Mark); his grandchildren, Justin, Scotty (Stephanie), Haley, Shane, Reilly, Garett, Zachary, Gabe, Vincent and great-granddaughter Kenleigh; his brother, Howard Scott (Carol) and sister, Kathleen Frank (Jeff) and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters in-law,
Due to the ongoing Covid restrictions, the service and burial will be held privately for his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 92 Reads Way New Castle, DE 19702, or American Heart Association
, 131 Continental Dr. Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713. To send messages of condolence to Bob's family visit www.mccreyandharra.com