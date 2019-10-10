|
|
Robert C. Swinson, Jr.
Bear - Robert C. Swinson, Jr., age 48, went to Heaven on October 4, 2019.
Rob had a vibrant passion for life, people, and teaching. He received his degree from Duke University, NC. Rob started his own business, teaching and tutoring many students of all ages and backgrounds. Rob was fiercely loyal and dedicated to his friends, acquaintances, and family. He put the needs of others first. He was truthful, honest, and emplified goodness and a clean heart. He will be deeply missed by his father Robert, his mother Diana and Ed Miller, his brother Michael and wife Kim from CA, and many other relatives.
A visitation will be held on Monday October 14, 2019 from 10-11AM at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Funeral service will follow at 11AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. DuPont Hwy, New Castle, DE 19720.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to in his name. Thank you.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019