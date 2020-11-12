1/1
Robert Cates
Robert Cates

Hockessin - Robert E. Cates of Cokesbury Village, Hockessin, DE passed away peacefully on November 11, at the age of 93.

A native of Tennessee, Bob served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He graduated from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1948 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. Bob started his 42-year career with Hercules Incorporated at the Hercules Research Center in Wilmington where he met his future bride, Jean Ann Dougherty. They married in 1951 and shared 66 years of marriage until her death in 2017.

Bob held various sales and management positions with Hercules, retiring in 1991 as the Director of Technical Service, Paper Chemicals Division. In retirement, he became an avid volunteer at St. Francis Hospital, St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church and Cokesbury Village. Bob and Jean traveled extensively, including a 1997 trip to Rome where they met Pope John Paul II.

In addition to his wife Jean, Bob is predeceased by his son, Thomas Cates and brothers William and Charles Cates. He is survived by three daughters: Ann Cates (Ian Groundwater) of Ashburn, VA, Linda Stull (Mark) of West Chester, PA and Hobe Sound, FL and Susan Forman (Michael) of Newark, DE. Bob is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Janet Finlayson Cates of Newark, DE, six grandchildren (Annie-Laurie McCarthy, Sarah Waski, Casey Forman, Lauren Forman, Daniel Groundwater and Laura Groundwater) and two great-grandsons (Thomas McCarthy and Nathan McCarthy).

The family is deeply indebted to the Cokesbury Village OakBridge Terrace, Sussex and Acts Hospice staff for their love, kindness, and compassionate care of Bob.

Please consider a Memorial donation to the Ministry of Caring, 115 East 14th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801, https://www.ministryofcaring.org/.

Due to the current Covid-19 climate, a memorial service will be held next summer at St. Joseph on the Brandywine.

For online condolences, please visit www.chandlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in The News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematory
7230 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
302-239-6854
