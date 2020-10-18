Robert Cecil Driver



Kenneth Square, PA - Robert Cecil Driver aka Bob, Bobby Cecil left this earthly realm on 10/15/2020 at the age of 82. He was a native of Kenneth Square, PA and a long time resident of Wilmington, DE. Bob served in the UNited States Air Force and retired from the Newark Chrysler Assembly Plant in 1994. He was a member of the UAW and a founding member of Brother 6 Social Club.



He is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann (Lee) Driver, his daughter, Raylene Driver Hill (Bryan), his grandchildren, Darryl Patrick Driver (Akilah) and Darria Venee James and his four great grandchildren, Karrah, Kylie, Isaiah and Miles. He is also survived by his baby sister, Maxine Mayo.



Flowers, cards, memorials, etc may be sent to 1120 Jefferson Rd, Greensboro, NC. 27410.









