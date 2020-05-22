Robert "Bob" Charles Boyd
Wilmington - On Sunday, May 17, Robert (Bob) Charles Boyd, beloved husband of the late Judy Boyd, and devoted father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 78.
Bob was born on February 18, 1942, in Philadelphia, PA, to Robert Coulter and Philomena Louise (nee Fiano) Boyd. He grew up in Upper Darby with his parents and two older sisters. An enthusiastic baseball player in school, Bob graduated from Bartram High School in 1960 and met the love of his life, Judy, through mutual friends. Bob and Judy were married on May 4, 1968, and raised their two children, Melissa and Jeffrey, in Wilmington, DE. Early in his career, Bob worked for Boeing Aircraft and eventually retired from the Department of Defense after holding supervisory positions at the U.S. Naval Shipyard in Philadelphia.
Bob was a reserved person and enjoyed hobbies and activities that were suited to his independent nature. However, most of those activities pulled in his children and grandchildren as the years went by, and he always shared his passions and interests with them. He was an avid baseball card collector, a hobby which was shared with his son, Jeff, who is fortunate to have many of Dad's favorite cards by which to remember him. Years ago, he developed an interest in stamp collecting and involved Melissa in this pursuit. On weekends, Bob and Melissa would browse stamps at the local hobby store and bid on whichever ones might round out a collection they were trying to complete. His children and grandchildren will always remember his fondness for coin collecting and, most of all, metal detecting on the beach. He never found treasure, but his kids and grandkids will always treasure those early evening walks, lit by the sunset of Rehoboth or Dewey Beach, his favorite places to relax.
Bob was preceded in his passing only recently by his dear wife, Judy. Judy was the outgoing, talkative match for his more introspective, quiet personality. Those who knew them both knew that their relationship was built on love, for each other, for their family, and for their community. Both were frequent spectators at their grandchildren's games and events and supporters of their grandchildren's schools. Bob is survived by his children, Melissa Evans (Ted) and Jeffrey Boyd (Sue); his grandchildren, Dylan, Bailey, Karena and Thayer; his sisters, Phyllis and Joan; and numerous nieces and nephews who fondly remember Uncle Bobby. The family is finding comfort in knowing that Bob and Judy are together again.
The family suggests contributions to Alzheimer's Association in honor of Bob's memory. A joint memorial service for both Bob and Judy will be announced and held at a later date.
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Wilmington - On Sunday, May 17, Robert (Bob) Charles Boyd, beloved husband of the late Judy Boyd, and devoted father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 78.
Bob was born on February 18, 1942, in Philadelphia, PA, to Robert Coulter and Philomena Louise (nee Fiano) Boyd. He grew up in Upper Darby with his parents and two older sisters. An enthusiastic baseball player in school, Bob graduated from Bartram High School in 1960 and met the love of his life, Judy, through mutual friends. Bob and Judy were married on May 4, 1968, and raised their two children, Melissa and Jeffrey, in Wilmington, DE. Early in his career, Bob worked for Boeing Aircraft and eventually retired from the Department of Defense after holding supervisory positions at the U.S. Naval Shipyard in Philadelphia.
Bob was a reserved person and enjoyed hobbies and activities that were suited to his independent nature. However, most of those activities pulled in his children and grandchildren as the years went by, and he always shared his passions and interests with them. He was an avid baseball card collector, a hobby which was shared with his son, Jeff, who is fortunate to have many of Dad's favorite cards by which to remember him. Years ago, he developed an interest in stamp collecting and involved Melissa in this pursuit. On weekends, Bob and Melissa would browse stamps at the local hobby store and bid on whichever ones might round out a collection they were trying to complete. His children and grandchildren will always remember his fondness for coin collecting and, most of all, metal detecting on the beach. He never found treasure, but his kids and grandkids will always treasure those early evening walks, lit by the sunset of Rehoboth or Dewey Beach, his favorite places to relax.
Bob was preceded in his passing only recently by his dear wife, Judy. Judy was the outgoing, talkative match for his more introspective, quiet personality. Those who knew them both knew that their relationship was built on love, for each other, for their family, and for their community. Both were frequent spectators at their grandchildren's games and events and supporters of their grandchildren's schools. Bob is survived by his children, Melissa Evans (Ted) and Jeffrey Boyd (Sue); his grandchildren, Dylan, Bailey, Karena and Thayer; his sisters, Phyllis and Joan; and numerous nieces and nephews who fondly remember Uncle Bobby. The family is finding comfort in knowing that Bob and Judy are together again.
The family suggests contributions to Alzheimer's Association in honor of Bob's memory. A joint memorial service for both Bob and Judy will be announced and held at a later date.
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.