Robert Charles Hildenbrand
Wilmington - Robert "Rob" Charles Hildenbrand, passed away peacefully surrounded by family following a long illness on July 26, 2019; he was 89 years old.
Professionally, Rob fulfilled numerous roles in the insurance industry. An avid believer in his community, Rob served as a volunteer fire fighter in New Jersey and Delaware.
Rob's passion for aviation started with his attendance at the Manhattan School of Aviation Trade. He immediately followed this education in the 1950's as an ensign air crew member in the naval reserve out of Floyd Bennett Field in Long Island, NY. Later in life, he transformed his working knowledge of aviation into a passion for building models of vintage war planes. To his last days, he proudly wore his air crew member wings and Navy cap. His other passions included sailing, golf, a healthy competitive match of chess, and, most importantly, devotion to his faith and family. To them, Rob (Pop-Pop) could "fix anything."
Rob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Loretta, their three children Nanci Zuccarello (Dan), Bob (Michelle) and Carolyn. Together, Rob and "Rhett" have 5 grandchildren (Drew, Daniel, Lauren, Jim and Philip), two great grandchildren (Jasper and Philip) and a third great grandchild to be born in August.
It must be said that a small, mighty and caring group of professionals significantly contributed to Rob's final time on this earth. From ManorCare Wilmington, far too many to mention by name, who gave light in the darkest of days; they have the family's deep gratitude and respect. From Delaware Hospice, Drew B., Jennifer B. and, Rob's angel, Melissa C., who made certain he started each and every day with loving kindness and affection.
A visitation is planned for Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Chandler Funeral Home & Crematory at 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Words of Remembrance will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Delaware Hospice (https://www.delawarehospice.org/donate/).
Published in The News Journal on July 28, 2019