Robert Chenvert
Wilmington - Robert Andrew Chenvert, age 85, of Wilmington, passed away on September 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son, 3 grandsons and their wives, and a great-grandson. He was a Past Master of the Granite Corinthian Masonic Lodge and a member of the Lodge Council Chapter Consistory. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Funeral and burial services will be private. For a complete obituary, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019