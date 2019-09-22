Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Chenvert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Chenvert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Chenvert Obituary
Robert Chenvert

Wilmington - Robert Andrew Chenvert, age 85, of Wilmington, passed away on September 16, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, daughter, son, 3 grandsons and their wives, and a great-grandson. He was a Past Master of the Granite Corinthian Masonic Lodge and a member of the Lodge Council Chapter Consistory. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Funeral and burial services will be private. For a complete obituary, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.