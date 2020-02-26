Services
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
Berlin, MD - Robert Clifton Nibblett, age 82, died Monday, February 24, 2020 at Aurora Assisted Living at Manokin Manor in Princess Anne. Born in Berlin, he was the son of the late Marion and Mary Taylor Nibblett. He is survived by his daughters, Theresa Nibblett of Newark, DE, Lucy Eberhart of Charleston, SC, Debbie Nibblett of Seaford, DE, and son Robert Nibblett and his wife Eileen of Wilmington, DE. There are three grandchildren, Andrea Strawn, Zachary Durr, and David Nibblett, and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Justin and Joseph Nibblett, and two brothers Jimmy and Bill Nibblett. Also surviving is a brother Thomas Nibblett of FL.

Mr. Nibblett was an Army Veteran and had worked as a building contractor for many years. He was a member of Armstrong Masonic Lodge #26 in Newport, DE, Tall Cedars Lodge, and Order of the Eastern Star Worcester Chapter #102. He was an avid Orioles fan, and loved old movies.

The family would send special thanks to Tammy Fitzgerald for her kindness to Mr. Nibblett

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29th at 2:00 PM at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. There will be a visitation from 1:00 until 2:00 PM. Pastor John Oltman will officiate. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery. A donation in his memory may be made to: , 2900 Rocky Point DR. Tampa, FL 33607. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
