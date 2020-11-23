1/1
Robert Clinton Combs Iii
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Clinton Combs III

Farmville, VA - Robert Clinton Combs III, age 64, of Farmville VA, passed away on October 30, 2020. Mr. Combs retired from MacDermid (formerly Hercules) in 2011. Mr. Combs moved from Delaware to Virginia to retire in God's Country in 2019. He was an avid bowler, loved fishing, riding his Harley, and a huge Nascar fan.

Mr. Combs is survived by his wife Debrorah; son Robert Combs IV (Tiffany); daughters Kristie Combs (Rob McAlpin), Brittani Mischler (Larry), Kimberly DeRose (Richie Rogers), and Gabriella Combs (Pat Curtis); and sister Donna Harrington (Billy McGonigle). He has 6 grandchildren Dayton, Keegan, Ariana, Giuliana, Riley, and Quinn whom he loved dearly. Along with all the family and friends he also leaves behind his 8 cats who were like children to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mamie Combs and sister Margaret Merchant.

A celebration of his life will be held on November 28, 2020 at Immanuel Methodist Church in Townsend, DE. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in his honor to the National Kidney Foundation.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved