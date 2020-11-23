Robert Clinton Combs III
Farmville, VA - Robert Clinton Combs III, age 64, of Farmville VA, passed away on October 30, 2020. Mr. Combs retired from MacDermid (formerly Hercules) in 2011. Mr. Combs moved from Delaware to Virginia to retire in God's Country in 2019. He was an avid bowler, loved fishing, riding his Harley, and a huge Nascar fan.
Mr. Combs is survived by his wife Debrorah; son Robert Combs IV (Tiffany); daughters Kristie Combs (Rob McAlpin), Brittani Mischler (Larry), Kimberly DeRose (Richie Rogers), and Gabriella Combs (Pat Curtis); and sister Donna Harrington (Billy McGonigle). He has 6 grandchildren Dayton, Keegan, Ariana, Giuliana, Riley, and Quinn whom he loved dearly. Along with all the family and friends he also leaves behind his 8 cats who were like children to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mamie Combs and sister Margaret Merchant.
A celebration of his life will be held on November 28, 2020 at Immanuel Methodist Church in Townsend, DE. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in his honor to the National Kidney Foundation
.