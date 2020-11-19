1/1
Robert Coolidge
Robert Coolidge

Newark - Robert Coolidge, 89 of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, on Monday, November 16, 2020.

He was born in New York and grew up in Connecticut. He met and married his wife, Gladys (Walls) in Baltimore, MD. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Delaware so Robert could pursue his career as a welder with General Motors, retiring after 30-plus years.

Robert was a proud father and family man, often involved in coaching sports and supporting his children in their various activities growing up. He was a baseball fan, especially of the New York Yankees; and most recently was an ardent fan of the Philadelphia Flyers Hockey Team.

In addition to his beloved wife, Gladys, he survived by his children, Cynthia Collier (Charles), and Robert Lee Coolidge; his grandsons, Robert James and Benjamin Cody (Elizabeth) Collier; and his great-grandson, Landen Collier.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where family and friends may visit beginning at 10:00am. Interment will be held privately with his family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Alzheimer's Association - Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

Published in The News Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
