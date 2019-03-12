Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Robert Biddle
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
More Obituaries for Robert Biddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Biddle Jr.


1958 - 2019
Robert D. Biddle Jr. Obituary
Robert D. Biddle, Jr.

Ocean City, MD - Robert D. Biddle, Jr., age 61 passed away on March 9, 2019.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 14 at 12 pm at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad Street, Middletown, DE. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 12 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Townsend Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions to the Atlantic United Methodist Church, 4th St. Ocean City, MD 21842. Visit daniels-hutchison.com to view full obituary.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
