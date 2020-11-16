1/1
Robert D. "Rob Or Bobby" Larick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. "Rob or Bobby" Larick

Wilmington - Robert D. Larick, age 59, of Wilmington died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his family's home in South Carolina.

Robert previously worked for Wilkinson Homes, LLC in Landenberg, PA, as a construction manager. He was known for his wood working skills, creating many heirloom pieces of furniture. He had a love for alpine skiing, fishing and the outdoors that he passed along to his two sons. In recent years he enjoyed making people smile with his pet parrot, Rudy.

Robert was predeceased by his father David Larick in 2019, and his step-father Robert Stone in 2015. He is survived by his mother, Carole Stone, brother Steve Larick and sons, Steven and Ridge Larick.

No viewing will be held. In lieu of flowers the family suggest sending a donation to the Mason-Dixon Trail Systems, Inc. to: Tim Schmidt, 1803 Orwig Rd, New Freedom, PA 17349 to help with the trail maintenance to keep it alive for families to enjoy, biking and running.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved