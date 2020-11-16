Robert D. "Rob or Bobby" Larick



Wilmington - Robert D. Larick, age 59, of Wilmington died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his family's home in South Carolina.



Robert previously worked for Wilkinson Homes, LLC in Landenberg, PA, as a construction manager. He was known for his wood working skills, creating many heirloom pieces of furniture. He had a love for alpine skiing, fishing and the outdoors that he passed along to his two sons. In recent years he enjoyed making people smile with his pet parrot, Rudy.



Robert was predeceased by his father David Larick in 2019, and his step-father Robert Stone in 2015. He is survived by his mother, Carole Stone, brother Steve Larick and sons, Steven and Ridge Larick.



No viewing will be held. In lieu of flowers the family suggest sending a donation to the Mason-Dixon Trail Systems, Inc. to: Tim Schmidt, 1803 Orwig Rd, New Freedom, PA 17349 to help with the trail maintenance to keep it alive for families to enjoy, biking and running.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store