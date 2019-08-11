Resources
Robert D. Wesselman

Robert D. Wesselman Obituary
Robert D. Wesselman

Newark - Robert D. Wesselman, 81, passed away on August 7, 2019.

His wife, Nancy, passed away in 1990. He is survived by his children, Debbie (Mike), Danny (Kathy) and Earl (Becky), six grandsons and one great grandson.

A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Heartland Hospice, 256 Chapman Rd., #102, Newark, DE 19702 or Tri State Bird Rescue, 170 Possum Hollow Road, Newark, DE 19711.

Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019
