Robert D. Zawisza
Wilmington - Robert D. Zawisza, age 80 of Wilmington, Delaware passed away peacefully on June 29th, 2019. Robert is survived by his daughters Liz Zawisza and Valerie Kunicky and son-in law Jason Kunicky . He is predeceased by his wife, Frances Zawisza, sisters Cynthia Bristow and Jacqueline Streb (John) and parents, Raymond and Pauline Zawisza. He will be dearly missed. Thanks to the staff at Gilpin Hall Nursing Home for providing outstanding care and compassion for Robert. Funeral Services will be held privately. To send an online condolence please visit corletolatinafuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from July 1 to July 2, 2019